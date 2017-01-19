Nigeria bid for loan stalls over failure to submit reform plan

Abuja/Davos — Nigeria’s efforts to secure funds from international lenders to help haul it out of a recession have stalled because it has not submitted the required economic reform plans, according to one of the banks and sources close to the matter.

The government has been in loan talks with the World Bank for a year. It had told the lender it would present its proposed reforms to make the economy more resilient and attractive to investment by the end of December, according to western diplomats and a Nigerian official who declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak publicly.

But it has not happened and due to the delay, which the government has not explained, the bank has been unable to consider a loan, the sources said. Nigerian Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun declined to comment.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), meanwhile, is holding back the second tranche of a $1bn loan for Nigeria, AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said. "We are waiting for the economic policy recovery programme and the policy framework for that," he said.

The World Bank said Nigeria was preparing its plan "on the basis of which [we shall] determine with the government the most appropriate lending instrument to support the implementation of the reform plan".

Nigeria has said it is seeking to borrow $4bn from the World Bank and other foreign institutions and $1bn through Eurobonds to plug a yawning budget deficit and fund badly needed infrastructure projects.

The country, which relies on oil revenue for most of its income, has been hit hard by the sharp fall in crude prices since 2014 and is struggling to drag itself out of its first recession in 25 years.

It is unclear why the government has not submitted reform plans to the international lenders. The funding deadlock could throw into doubt badly needed infrastructure projects planned for 2017 including new roads and improvements to power infrastructure.

The failure to secure the funds and to present a reform programme, could also deter some investors from Nigeria’s planned $1bn Eurobonds sale in March.

Reuters