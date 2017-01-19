Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow determined to take power

Speaking to AFP by phone, senior coalition official Isatou Touray said her team in Banjul had still not been told where the inauguration would take place or at what time, but was adamant it would go ahead.

And she welcomed a declaration by army chief Ousman Badjie that his troops would not prevent Jammeh’s removal by force.

"That’s a very positive outlook from him, given that Jammeh’s regime is done," Touray said. "We don’t have to risks the lives of innocent citizens."

In remarks at a hotel restaurant late on Wednesday, Badjie said he loved his men and would not risk their lives in a "stupid fight", eyewitnesses said.

A spokesman for Barrow’s opposition coalition, Mai Fatty, said anyone carrying weapons on the streets "shall face definite consequences, to their peril" in a Facebook post. Soldiers and police would "certainly become a legitimate target" if they stood in the way of the new government, Fatty said.

Despite the buildup along the border, an army source told AFP Senegalese troops were "not yet" present on Gambian soil.

After 11th-hour talks in Banjul, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel flew on to Dakar where he met with Barrow for talks at which Senegal’s President Macky Sall was also present, the private RFM radio station reported.