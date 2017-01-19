‘Barrow must be allowed to form his government’: SA’s stance on Gambia

"The interests of the Gambian people must be put above everything else. There has been no legally recognised pronouncement which overturns the elections," he said The President-elect‚ Adama Barrow‚ must be allowed to form his government."

Monyela’s comments come as tensions mount in Gambia with Barrow set to be sworn in as president on Thursday. Jammeh’s refusal to step down has seen thousands of tourists and Gambians fleeing to neighbouring countries in anticipation of violence.

This week, the Economic Community of West African States authorised the use of military force if Jammeh continued to insist that he remain in power‚ with thousands of intervention troops amassing on Gambia’s borders.

