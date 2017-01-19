World / Africa

‘Barrow must be allowed to form his government’: SA’s stance on Gambia

19 January 2017 - 14:31 PM Graeme Hosken
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island on September 27 2009. Picture: REUTERS
The South African government is echoing worldwide calls for Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to step down. Jammeh‚ who lost power in December’s election to rival Adama Barrow‚ has refused to hand over control of the country.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said that the South African government called for the will of Gambia’s people to be respected.

"The interests of the Gambian people must be put above everything else. There has been no legally recognised pronouncement which overturns the elections," he said The President-elect‚ Adama Barrow‚ must be allowed to form his government."

Monyela’s comments come as tensions mount in Gambia with Barrow set to be sworn in as president on Thursday. Jammeh’s refusal to step down has seen thousands of tourists and Gambians fleeing to neighbouring countries in anticipation of violence.

This week, the Economic Community of West African States authorised the use of military force if Jammeh continued to insist that he remain in power‚ with thousands of intervention troops amassing on Gambia’s borders.

TMG Digital/The Times

