Adama Barrow sworn into office in Senegal

Jammeh, who has been in office since 1994 and once vowed to rule for a billion years, surprised the nation of fewer than 2-million people by acknowledging he lost the vote before changing his mind and casting doubt over the results.

The military is said to be behind the move. They fear retribution for years of human rights abuses and loss of income, reports said.

Jammeh, 51, is negotiating a deal to step down with Mauritania’s president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, two people familiar with the situation said. He is seeking a security detail and clearance to take his assets, the regional officials said, asking not to be identified because a public announcement has not been made. His request to stay in his home village of Kanilai has been denied, they said. It was not clear where he would go. Nigeria’s lower house has vote to accept him in exile.

Gambians Flee

Thousands of Gambians have fled to Senegal, piling mattresses, chairs and other household goods on taxis crossing the border, with the Senegalese government estimating that almost 30,000 people have arrived. Travel company Thomas Cook said it was flying back about 1,000 UK customers. Gambia depends on tourists from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands for the bulk of its revenue.

Military personnel from Nigeria and Ghana have joined security forces in Senegal, which borders Gambia, to prepare for an intervention in the tiny country.

The regional states decided to prepare their troops for intervention after Jammeh declared a 90-day state of emergency late Tuesday. The African Union has said it would no longer recognise Jammeh as president from Thursday.

The Nigerian Air Force said on its Facebook page that it deployed 200 men, fighter jets, transport aircraft and a helicopter to Senegal for the operation. Ghana sent more than 200 troops to bolster the intervention force, presidential spokesman Eugene Arhin said in an e-mailed statement.

Gambia’s military is estimated to have at 1,425 men in its army, navy and gendarmerie combined, according to the web portal DefenceWeb.

Mediation efforts are continuing, said Mauritania’s government spokesman, Mohamed Lemine Ould Cheick.

"There is a certain optimism and efforts are continuing," he told reporters in the capital, Nouakchott. "All the parties are convinced of the need to find a solution."

