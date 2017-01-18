Mali car bomb kills dozens in fresh blow to peace

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita ordered three days of national mourning following the attack, the worst in the country in recent years. Defence minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga was to fly to Gao later on Wednesday.

The provisional toll was "47 dead and several injured", said state TV broadcaster ORTM. Earlier, a hospital source in Gao said at least 40 people had died and 60 were hurt.

The UN peacekeeping mission Minusma said dozens had died and many more were hurt. "The suicide bomber came in a vehicle and blew himself up," the Minusma source said.

The attack took place at 8.40am GMT as the former rival groups "were due to soon leave on a joint patrol", the source added.

The powerful blast, which went off during a training session, ripped apart bodies, scattering limbs across the camp, a witness said.

The vehicle used in the blast bore the logo of the unit co-ordinating the joint patrols, army spokesman Diarran Kone said. The assailant "came to town alone to procure equipment and fit the vehicle out to commit a suicide attack", a Malian security source, who asked not to be named, said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the camp is very close to Gao airport, a key transport hub that was closed briefly in late November following an attack blamed on jihadists.

The car bomb destroyed prefabricated hangars used by Minusma’s aircraft, and damage to the installations and debris on the runway made the airport temporarily unusable.

"The joint patrols were the target," French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told French media on Wednesday. "The political aim is to hamper the peace process and reconciliation," he said. "Peace remains fragile."

France is considering a UN Security Council draft resolution that would set up a sanctions regime for Mali, to target opponents of the peace deal signed 19 months ago.

The Security Council was to meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Mali. The proposed sanctions regime would set up a mechanism to allow individuals and entities to be blacklisted by the UN. Targeted sanctions include a global travel ban and an assets freeze.

The UN has deployed 13,000 troops in Mali to serve in the Minusma force, considered one of the deadliest missions in peacekeeping.

AFP