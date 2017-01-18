World / Africa

Gambia declares state of emergency

18 January 2017 - 10:09 AM Suwaibou Touray and Malick Ciss
Women make purchases at the Serekunda market in Banjul, Gambia, moments before a state of emergency was declared, on January 17 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Banjul/Dakar — Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declared a 90-day state of emergency two days before he is supposed to hand over power to the winner of December’s election, as West African nations prepared to send a military force to remove him from power.

In a speech on state TV late Tuesday, Jammeh said the measure was necessary because of the "unprecedented and extraordinary amount of interference" in the December 1 ballot. He also cited the Supreme Court’s inability to hear his petition disputing the outcome of the vote, blaming "foreign powers".

West African nations planned to send troops to Gambia to force Jammeh from office if he did not stand down, a military official said earlier Tuesday. The winner of the vote, Adama Barrow, who is in neighbouring Senegal, is preparing for his scheduled inauguration on Thursday, according to a statement. Regional heads of state have pledged to attend the ceremony.

Under a state of emergency, the constitution was suspended and people could be detained without charge, Adeline Van Houtte, Africa analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, said by e-mail.

"Jammeh is using all the means he has to block his opponent’s inauguration," she said. "The risk of clashes between the two rival regime supporters is high if Barrow goes ahead with the inauguration."

Contingency plans

Jammeh, who has ruled Gambia since a coup in 1994, surprised the nation of fewer than 2-million people by acknowledging he lost the vote to Barrow, only to change his mind a week later and file a petition to challenge the outcome. The Supreme Court has said it will not be able to hear Jammeh’s petition until May because there are not enough judges to sit on the panel.

The AU has said it will no longer recognise Jammeh as president as of Thursday. Foreign Minister Neneh Macdouall-Gaye resigned on Monday, according to Isatou Njie, an official at the attorney-general’s office in the capital, Banjul.

Travel company Thomas Cook was implementing contingency plans to return almost 1,000 UK tourists from Gambia, the Press Association reported on Wednesday.

Bloomberg

