Mozambique will miss bond repayment

Mozambique has said it will not make a January 18 payment to holders of its 2023 bond because of its deteriorating economic and fiscal situation.

The announcement from the finance ministry on Monday answers recent speculation about whether a default was looming.

The country, whose total foreign obligations are roughly equivalent to its gross domestic product (GDP), said its financial difficulties made its ability to repay debt this year "extremely limited".

JPMorgan Chase said last week that Mozambique was poised to miss payment on a $60m this week, but a former International Monetary Fund official who is advising bondholders insisted the government had the money.

"It’s in the interest of Mozambique, as well as the bondholders, for the government to pay the coupon," Charles Blitzer said in an e-mailed response to questions from Bloomberg. "I can’t see any good consequences if it doesn’t. The market has overreacted in spades."

The country’s $727m of bonds sank to a record after JPMorgan analysts said the government’s rhetoric implied it’s "highly unlikely" to make the payment on Wednesday.

Mired in a financial crisis after commodity revenue plummeted and the IMF cut aid, Mozambique said in October it would seek to restructure the eurobond as well as $1.4bn of government-guaranteed loans to two state companies.

Lazard Freres, which represents Mozambique along with law firm White & Case, said the government would have no money left over for debt payments in 2017, including those on the Eurobond.

That sparked a standoff with bondholders, who formed a creditor committee to argue their case for preferential treatment over other creditors on the grounds that the state guarantees on the loans may be illegal.

"The situation in Mozambique has improved since October," Blitzer said on Friday.

He is advising creditors including Franklin Templeton and AllianceBernstein.

"In recent months capacity to pay has improved as both the exchange rate and reserves have stabilized and begun to move up."

While the government hoped to finalise a restructuring by January 18, it still had not started formal discussions with the bondholders last week.

There is a 15-day grace period to settle the coupon payment, according to the prospectus.

The bondholders have said talks should be held off until an audit of the state companies — being conducted by New York-based risk analysis firm Kroll — is published and a new IMF aid package is in place.

The IMF will "continue to engage with the government to overcome the number of challenges that they face", spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters in Washington Thursday.

New York-based Teneo Intelligence said last week that while there was still a chance Mozambique would pay the coupon to avoid credit rating downgrades, it probably would not.

"The crisis has become so entrenched that absent improved political resolve, Mozambique remains likely to drift into default," Teneo senior vice-president Anne Fruhauf said. "The assumption is that because the crisis is so bad already it won’t matter much. But that’s a mistaken assumption. There will be ratings actions, the currency may take a hit, the bonds will fall."

Reuters and Bloomberg