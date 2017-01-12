World / Africa

KENYAN ELECTION

Opposition in alliance against Kenyatta

12 January 2017 - 06:08 AM Humphrey Malalo and George Obulutsa
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenyan opposition political parties announced an alliance on Wednesday to fight the August presidential and parliamentary elections against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s coalition.

Kenyatta is seeking a second and final term after winning the 2013 race against veteran politician Raila Odinga, whose Orange Democratic Movement is one of the five main opposition parties uniting.

The test will be whether the new coalition can agree on a single candidate before the vote without splintering.

Kenyatta’s presidency has seen the economy grow at a steady 5% to 6% a year, but has faced headwinds from a spate of Islamist militant attacks that have killed hundreds of people.

The president has faced criticism for not doing more to tackle corruption.

Some opinion polls have suggested Kenyatta is ahead, although it is yet to be confirmed who his main rival will be.

However, voting in the past has tended to be driven by tribal loyalties rather than policy.

The build-up to this year’s vote has already been marred by clashes between protesters and police, sparked by a row over who sits on a committee overseeing elections.

At least four people died in the violence.

At Wednesday’s launch rally for the new National Super Alliance of Kenya (Nasa), opposition politicians lined up in a packed Nairobi cultural centre to call for unity.

"Pray for us to solidify, to be one, to be united, and we shall win," said Musalia Mudavadi, whose Amani National Congress Party is a member of the alliance.

The meeting also aimed to agree on a response to an election law amendment, pushed through by the government, which the opposition said could lead to rigging by allowing the use of manual systems if electronic voting systems failed.

Electronic systems that were meant to ensure a transparent vote in 2013 collapsed, which the opposition said undermined the legitimacy of the vote.

Some opposition politicians have previously called for protests against the election law amendment. But participants at Wednesday’s rally played down this option.

"We would have gone to the streets. But we have chosen to go register as voters," said Nick Salat, secretary-general of Kanu, another of the groups in the new alliance, which also includes the Wiper Party and Ford Kenya Party.

Reuters

