Armyworm on the march through southern Africa’s maize crops

Lilongwe — Malawi, which was hit by a crippling drought last year, has become the third southern African nation to report an outbreak of armyworms, a voracious pest that devours maize and other crops.

"We have a reported invasion this week but we are confident in dealing with this because we have pesticides," Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda told Reuters late Wednesday.

"We have been able to deal with such issues in the past."

The current outbreak is around Zomba, the former colonial capital in southern Malawi. A year ago, Malawi successfully contained an armyworm invasion that affected seven districts across the country.

Malawi’s outbreak follows one in neighbouring Zambia, where the military has been deployed to battle the bugs, and Zimbabwe.