World / Africa

Armyworm on the march through southern Africa’s maize crops

12 January 2017 - 10:27 AM Mabvuto Banda
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Lilongwe — Malawi, which was hit by a crippling drought last year, has become the third southern African nation to report an outbreak of armyworms, a voracious pest that devours maize and other crops.

"We have a reported invasion this week but we are confident in dealing with this because we have pesticides," Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda told Reuters late Wednesday.

"We have been able to deal with such issues in the past."

The current outbreak is around Zomba, the former colonial capital in southern Malawi. A year ago, Malawi successfully contained an armyworm invasion that affected seven districts across the country.

Malawi’s outbreak follows one in neighbouring Zambia, where the military has been deployed to battle the bugs, and Zimbabwe.

The armyworms are caterpillars that "march" across the landscape in large groups feasting on young maize plants, wiping out entire fields.

Malawi’s maize crop, the staple grain for the impoverished, landlocked nation, was devastated last year by an El Nino-triggered drought.

About 6.5-million Malawians, over a third of the population, will depend on food aid until this year’s harvest in March, according to the United Nations World Food Programme.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Outgoing Obama cranks up pressure on China with ...
World / Americas
2.
Bitcoin tumbles to one-month low as Chinese ...
World / Asia
3.
No go for Pokemon Go as Chinese officials ...
World / Asia
4.
BUSINESS DAY TV: If Trump is true to his word, ...
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.