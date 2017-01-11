Gambia’s Supreme Court thwarts Jammeh’s legal challenge

Banjul — The Gambia’s chief Supreme Court justice dealt a blow to President Yahya Jammeh’s legal challenge against the result of December’s election on Tuesday, saying it would not be heard for several months.

Jammeh’s political party lodged a legal case on his behalf last month aimed at annulling his December 1 election defeat to opponent Adama Barrow, and triggering new elections.

"We can only hear this matter when we have a full bench of the Supreme Court," Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle said, adding that the extra judges needed to hear the case were not available and could arrive only in May or November.