World / Africa

Armyworm threatens Zimbabwe’s maize crop

11 January 2017 - 15:56 PM MacDonald Dzirutwe
Maize crops. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Maize crops. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Harare — Zimbabwean farmers in the maize growing regions face a threat from the armyworm, a pest that consumes vast fields of crops if left unchecked, a government official said.

Maize is the staple crop in the country, where the government has set a target of 2-million tonnes this year after a devastating drought in 2016.

Godfrey Chikwenhere, the chief entomologist in the Ministry of Agriculture, said on Wednesday that the armyworm was affecting crops in eight out of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces. The government has not yet estimated the amount of maize affected, he said.

The worms become moths and their name derives from the fact that they "march" across the landscape in large groups while in the caterpillar stage, feasting on young maize plants and wiping out entire fields.

"The armyworm is the biggest challenge to farmers at the moment and the government has distributed a contact pesticide to eradicate the worms," Chikwenhere said.

Chikwenhere said the armyworm could become resistant to chemicals if farmers did not correctly apply the pesticide.

Zambia, Zimbabwe’s northern neighbour and major maize producer, has started a campaign aimed at stemming the armyworm, which has affected 124,000ha of maize in that country.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump's first news conference ...
World / Americas
2.
Kenya turns to borrowing at least $1.05bn to plug ...
World / Africa
3.
Angola reports first two cases of Zika virus
World / Africa
4.
Trump denies ‘fake news’ dossier and assails spy ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Hunger forces Zimbabwe’s farmers to look for greener pastures
World / Africa

Traditional rainmaking ceremony revival in parched Zimbabwe
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.