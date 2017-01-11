Angola reports first two cases of Zika virus

Luanda — Angola has recorded its first two cases of the Zika virus just three months after a yellow-fever epidemic that killed at least 400 lives was brought under control.

Zika, a viral disease carried by mosquitoes, has spread to more than 60 countries and territories since an outbreak was identified in Brazil in 2015, raising alarm over its ability to cause the rare birth defect microcephaly.

"Up until two months ago, we didn’t have any detected case, but, now, we have two cases of Zika," Health Minister José Luis Gomes Sambo said on Wednesday in the Angolan capital Luanda.

"We have to take preventive measures, especially in the antivectorial fight against the mosquitoes."

Angola is just recovering from the yellow-fever outbreak that began in a Luanda slum before rapidly spreading across the southwest African country and into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nearly 12-million people were vaccinated against yellow fever last year in Angola and the Congo in a campaign led by the World Health Organisation.

