World / Africa

Angola reports first two cases of Zika virus

11 January 2017 - 17:05 PM By Herculano Coroado
Zika. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUE DECAVELE
Zika. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUE DECAVELE

Luanda — Angola has recorded its first two cases of the Zika virus just three months after a yellow-fever epidemic that killed at least 400 lives was brought under control.

Zika, a viral disease carried by mosquitoes, has spread to more than 60 countries and territories since an outbreak was identified in Brazil in 2015, raising alarm over its ability to cause the rare birth defect microcephaly.

"Up until two months ago, we didn’t have any detected case, but, now, we have two cases of Zika," Health Minister José Luis Gomes Sambo said on Wednesday in the Angolan capital Luanda.

"We have to take preventive measures, especially in the antivectorial fight against the mosquitoes."

Angola is just recovering from the yellow-fever outbreak that began in a Luanda slum before rapidly spreading across the southwest African country and into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nearly 12-million people were vaccinated against yellow fever last year in Angola and the Congo in a campaign led by the World Health Organisation.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump's first news conference ...
World / Americas
2.
Kenya turns to borrowing at least $1.05bn to plug ...
World / Africa
3.
Angola reports first two cases of Zika virus
World / Africa
4.
Trump denies ‘fake news’ dossier and assails spy ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Angola confirms that 51 people have died from yellow fever
World / Africa

50 dead as dread disease hits Angola
Science & Technology

Angola faces health crisis after basic services slashed
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.