PRESIDENT AND SOLDIERS AGREE

Pay deal puts a lid on Ivorian mutiny

09 January 2017 - 06:41 AM Agency Staff
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
Bouake, Ivory Coast — Ivory Coast’s mutinous soldiers withdrew from the streets of the second city, Bouake, on Sunday after the president announced a deal on their demands for bonuses, pay rises, housing and faster promotion.

"There has been no firing since Saturday night," a correspondent in Bouake said on Sunday. "Traffic has resumed and the shops have reopened."

The country was rocked by two days of unrest after soldiers seized control of Bouake’s streets early on Friday, firing rocket-launchers and terrifying residents, in a mutiny that spread to other cities including the economic and political capital, Abidjan.

On Sunday, Abidjan’s central Plateau area where several government offices and leading businesses are located, was calm. "Life is back to normal," a resident said.

The same was true for the northern city of Korhogo and the city of Man in the west. A Man resident, who identified himself as Jean, said: "The soldiers have returned to their barracks."

President Alassane Ouattara announced on Saturday evening that an agreement had been reached. In a brief televised address he said it took into account "the demands relating to bonuses and improving the living conditions of soldiers".

"Having given my agreement, I ask all soldiers to go back to their barracks to allow decisions to be carried out calmly," he added, without giving any details of the accord.

On Saturday, soldiers detained Defence Minister Alain Richard Donwahi for two hours in a tense standoff over their demands, firing Kalashnikovs and heavy arms around the home of a senior local official in which Donwahi was meeting with soldier representatives.

Shortly after Donwahi’s release, troops lifted the barricades that had blocked entry to Bouake and the automatic rifle fire that had rattled all through the previous night and into Saturday fell silent.

Bouake was the capital of the rebellion that erupted in 2002 in a failed attempt to oust then president Laurent Gbagbo.

Twelve years later, a similar dispute over pay by rebels-turned-soldiers erupted in Bouake, which spread to Abidjan and briefly brought the country to a standstill.

AFP

