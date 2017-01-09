Pay deal puts a lid on Ivorian mutiny

The same was true for the northern city of Korhogo and the city of Man in the west. A Man resident, who identified himself as Jean, said: "The soldiers have returned to their barracks."

President Alassane Ouattara announced on Saturday evening that an agreement had been reached. In a brief televised address he said it took into account "the demands relating to bonuses and improving the living conditions of soldiers".

"Having given my agreement, I ask all soldiers to go back to their barracks to allow decisions to be carried out calmly," he added, without giving any details of the accord.

On Saturday, soldiers detained Defence Minister Alain Richard Donwahi for two hours in a tense standoff over their demands, firing Kalashnikovs and heavy arms around the home of a senior local official in which Donwahi was meeting with soldier representatives.

Shortly after Donwahi’s release, troops lifted the barricades that had blocked entry to Bouake and the automatic rifle fire that had rattled all through the previous night and into Saturday fell silent.

Bouake was the capital of the rebellion that erupted in 2002 in a failed attempt to oust then president Laurent Gbagbo.

Twelve years later, a similar dispute over pay by rebels-turned-soldiers erupted in Bouake, which spread to Abidjan and briefly brought the country to a standstill.

