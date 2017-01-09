Genocide of Hereros still a wound in Namibia
Cruel details re-enacted each year but nation’s ethnic Germans deny their holocaust or blame the victims, writes Tobias Zick
Outside, the spirits of the past are set to rise from the desert’s dust. Men, women and children are glaring at the enemy, while soldiers in khakis bark out orders.
The commander of the troops, proudly wearing a black, red-and-gold ribbon, walks towards the pond and opens a bottle to pour the liquid contents in. This oasis of water could have saved the fugitives in the desert, but is now poisoned. Soon, the first bodies will begin dropping, lying motionless on the ground.
Each year, the Hereros recall their history with this amateur theatrical re-enactment. None of the cruel details is spared. These descendants, here in the modern state of Namibia, should know who to thank for their forebears’ misery: Germany.
In the early years of the 20th century, German colonial troops of the emperor, Wilhelm II, conquered vast territory in southwest Africa, exploiting the lands and abusing the inhabitants.
Nevertheless, Germany is part of Namibia’s DNA today, with one out of every 100 locals of German extraction. In a nation of 2-million inhabitants, the ethnic Germans are still a wealthy and influential minority.
But in Germany, the Bundestag (parliament) has been facing accusations of genocide that predates Hitler’s crimes. According to most German and African historians, what happened to the Hereros could be considered the first tribal genocide of modern times — 35 years before the Jews and the Nazi regime.
During the time before World War I, race theories blossomed in Europe, and Africans were largely considered inferior by the self-proclaimed master race. That leaders in Berlin at the time settled on eradicating the Hereros is an undisputed fact of history. But even if the German government has recognised the violence as genocide, it has refused to compensate the Hereros as victims of their crimes. Perhaps even more problematic, many German-Namibians still deny that a genocide took place.
A 59-year-old ethnic German farmer and landowner who gives his name as Diekmann is a Namibian citizen, and he loves his country. He lives in a farmhouse with a tropical garden and swimming pool, where he has raised his four children. Diekmann says he doesn’t need to see the historical play each year. "I know that. I don’t have to watch it again," he says.
"But I am interested in a peaceful neighbourhood, after all. And there are more Hereros than Germans."
Namibia is a peaceful country, but if Berlin continues to ignore its debt, people here will start to lose patience. The history, after all, is not in dispute. Starting in 1884, the area had officially been under "the protection of the German Reich".
The Germans bought up the Hereros’ land, bit by bit, with more or less honest contracts, and soon owned all the land that contained the precious few ponds and lakes. The Hereros sank into poverty; the men often became the Germans’ slaves, and sometimes the women were taken too.
On the night of January 12 1904, the Hereros struck back, tearing down the telephone masts, destroying the rails of the newly built railway, setting fire to the colonial administration’s offices and storming the headquarters of German-owned companies.
In response, Emperor Wilhelm II sent in Lt Lothar von Trotha, who was known to be particularly cruel.
By August 4, Trotha reported back that he would "attack the enemy from all sides, destroy him finally, once and for all".
What happened next, on August 11, is now known as the "Battle of Waterberg" among Germans and the "Battle of Hamakari" among Hereros.
Hamakari is also the name of Diekmann’s guest farm; part of the battle took place there.
The German-Namibian steers his Jeep through thorn bushes and termite hills down to the small lake in front of which thousands of Hereros gathered after Trotha’s attack.
That evening the "real genocidal phase", as the historian Jürgen Zimmerer calls it, began. Yes, Germans committed the first genocide of the 20th century. An officer testified: "The death rattle and the screaming died away in the grand silence of eternity."
The general staff reported that the drying up of all drinkable water, "should finish what the German troops had started: the extinction of the Hereros".
After mass deaths in the desert-like savanna, the "rest of the Hereros", as they were officially called, were deported to concentration camps, forced to do hard labour or sold to German businessmen as slaves. Many died in the camps.
But genocide? Nonsense, according to most German-Namibians. According to Diekmann, whether the Herero should get back their land more than a century later is not the right question.
"The Hereros started the war," he says. "If you start a war and it doesn’t end the way you want it to, you can’t really complain."
But thinking like Diekmann’s was refuted by the German government itself in July 2016, when Berlin officially acknowledged the crime as genocide. That only added fuel to the fire in the debate about reparations.
Zedekia Ngavirue, a retired diplomat, aims to repair the tricky relationship between Germans and Namibians.
Having once served as Namibia’s ambassador in Brussels, he is now trying to negotiate such topics as the official apology from Germany, as well as reparations for the genocide.
However, the Hereros themselves are divided.
Many think he’s a puppet, a docile official and public servant of the government.
Diekmann, whose ancestors arrived in Africa at the beginning of the past century, is worried.
He remembers that in the spring of 2000, Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe started to expropriate the land of white farmers. Houses burst into flames; farmers ran for their lives; some were killed.
Diekmann has a plan B: Uruguay. It hasn’t come to that yet, but he and his wife are planning to visit the South American country soon.
"We’re just having a look," Diekmann says. "There’s nothing wrong with having a look."
NY Times
