Genocide of Hereros still a wound in Namibia

But in Germany, the Bundestag (parliament) has been facing accusations of genocide that predates Hitler’s crimes. According to most German and African historians, what happened to the Hereros could be considered the first tribal genocide of modern times — 35 years before the Jews and the Nazi regime.

During the time before World War I, race theories blossomed in Europe, and Africans were largely considered inferior by the self-proclaimed master race. That leaders in Berlin at the time settled on eradicating the Hereros is an undisputed fact of history. But even if the German government has recognised the violence as genocide, it has refused to compensate the Hereros as victims of their crimes. Perhaps even more problematic, many German-Namibians still deny that a genocide took place.

A 59-year-old ethnic German farmer and landowner who gives his name as Diekmann is a Namibian citizen, and he loves his country. He lives in a farmhouse with a tropical garden and swimming pool, where he has raised his four children. Diekmann says he doesn’t need to see the historical play each year. "I know that. I don’t have to watch it again," he says.

"But I am interested in a peaceful neighbourhood, after all. And there are more Hereros than Germans."

Namibia is a peaceful country, but if Berlin continues to ignore its debt, people here will start to lose patience. The history, after all, is not in dispute. Starting in 1884, the area had officially been under "the protection of the German Reich".

The Germans bought up the Hereros’ land, bit by bit, with more or less honest contracts, and soon owned all the land that contained the precious few ponds and lakes. The Hereros sank into poverty; the men often became the Germans’ slaves, and sometimes the women were taken too.