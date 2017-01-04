A taxi blockade at the Maseru border post is threatening the "livelihoods of migrant workers" and requires "an urgent intervention to resolve the impasse"‚ the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said the blockade would also "pressurise delayed motorists to resort to speeding to make up for lost time to reach their destinations".

As well as the "immediate suspension of the blockade"‚ Mahlangu "called for the urgent establishment of a joint task team in accordance with dispute resolution measures that are part of the cross-border transport agreement signed between Lesotho and SA".

"The allegation that police officials have a financial interest in the taxi industry is a serious one that needs to be probed urgently without compromising zero-tolerance road traffic law enforcement and increased visibility necessary to save lives on all public roads‚" he said.

"A speedy resolution is necessary to avert negative impact on trade between Lesotho and SA‚ the livelihoods of migrant workers who are supposed to report for duty as well as their families."

TMG Digital