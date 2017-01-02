Son of Equatorial Guinea’s leader goes on trial in France

Paris — The playboy son of Equatorial Guinea’s leader, notorious for his extravagant taste in cars, homes and Michael Jackson memorabilia, went on trial on Monday in Paris charged with plundering his country’s coffers to fund his jetset lifestyle in France.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president, is accused of using state money to buy a mansion on one of the swankiest avenues in Paris as well as a collection of Italian supercars and other luxury items.

His lawyers sought to have the trial adjourned, saying they needed more time to prepare his defence.

The trial is the first arising out of an investigation into the French assets of three African leaders accused of state looting.

According to France24, since 2010 French investigating magistrates have probed the source of money spent in France by Obiang, Congo-Brazzaville's President Denis Sassou Nguesso, and Omar Bongo, the late president of Gabon.

The 47-year-old Obiang is not expected to attend the trial where he has been charged with corruption, embezzlement, misuse of public funds and breach of trust.

US officials have already forced him to forfeit property bought with the proceeds of corruption, accusing him of "shamelessly" looting his country.

His house on Avenue Foch in Paris, which boasts a cinema, spa, hair salon and taps covered in gold leaf, is estimated to be worth about €107m. When French judicial officials first launched raids in Paris in 2011, they hired trucks to haul away his Bugattis, Ferraris, Rolls Royce and other cars.

The case sets a precedent for France which has long turned a blind eye to African dictators who routinely invest their ill-gotten gains in Paris real estate and luxury products. It came about after nearly a decade of lobbying by anti-corruption groups Sherpa and Transparency International.