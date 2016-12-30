Congolese opposition leader says talks on political deal are shaky

Kinshasa — Talks to ease Congo President Joseph Kabila out of power next year and quell protests over him overstaying his mandate are hanging by a thread, an opposition leader said ahead of the resumption of the negotiations on Friday.

Only last week the sides appeared near a historic deal that could have paved the way for the first peaceful transfer of power through a democratic election since the country gained independence in 1960.

However, the talks hit a stumbling block over whether a new prime minister for Democratic Republic of Congo will come from the main opposition bloc and on the composition of the electoral commission, which the opposition accuses of pro-government bias.

"At this stage, we are closer to a rupture than to a solution," opposition leader Félix Tshisekedi said in a tweet.

Other parties and mediators made no comment.