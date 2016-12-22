Whistle-blowers will be rewarded, promises Nigeria’s government

Abuja — Nigeria has promised to protect and hand out hefty rewards to whistleblowers, as Africa’s most populous country battles both endemic corruption and a sharp decline in oil revenues.

Whistle-blowers could be entitled to between 2.5% and 5% of funds recovered from information they provide about corruption, finance minister Kemi Adeosun told reporters in Abuja late Wednesday.

Adeosun said the policy was aimed at boosting awareness of finance-related crime and improving public confidence in public institutions.

Any funds recovered would be used to finance Nigeria’s infrastructure deficits, as the cash-strapped nation battles with falling oil prices, which account for 70% of government revenue.

The minister said whistleblowers would have their anonymity and protection from prosecution guaranteed, as well as compensation in the event of intimidation or victimisation.