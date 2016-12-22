Residents report mass arrests in Lubumbashi

Human Rights Watch has placed the total death toll at 26.

"The army has sealed off the district and carried out arrests" of young men and adolescents, said one resident.

"There are soldiers all along the road" that surrounds the neighbourhood, a resident of an adjacent district said by telephone, adding that soldiers could be seen "going house to house looking for young people".

"They arrest all men, with or without identity documents. They put them in trucks to take them off in an unknown direction," another resident said, adding that two adolescents and a young man were arrested in his area.

"I saw three trucks filled with young people," said another resident.

A demonstration of several dozen people, representing families of those detained, formed outside the Lubumbashi headquarters of the UN’s mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Monusco, to protest the "arbitrary arrests". They were cleared by Congolese police about 9.30am GMT without incident. Lubumbashi, the capital of Haut-Katanga, is the fiefdom of an opposition leader in exile, Moise Katumbi.

Talks to end the political crisis headed by the Episcopal Conference, Cenco, resumed on Wednesday after breaking up at the weekend without a breakthrough. Cenco chairman Archbishop Marcel Utembi appealed for a deal by Christmas.

The mainstream opposition headed by 84-year-old Etienne Tshisekedi has called for "peaceful resistance" from the country’s 70-million people, pinning its hopes on a deal at the negotiating table.

But in what Kabila’s opponents dubbed a provocation, a new government was announced overnight on Monday.

In a separate development, 17 people were killed in clashes between Democratic Republic of Congo police and members of a cult that believed the end of Kabila’s mandate would usher in the apocalypse, a regional governor said Thursday.

Bienvenu Esimba, governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s northwestern Mongala province, said the clashes broke out on Wednesday in the provincial capital Lisala when members of the sect burnt dozens of houses and attacked a market before launching an assault on local electoral commission offices.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has never witnessed a democratic transfer of power following polls since independence from Belgium in 1960.

The president has been in office since his father Laurent Kabila’s assassination in 2001. He was elected in 2006, and again in 2011.

Two decades ago, the country collapsed into the deadliest conflict in modern African history. Its two wars in the late 1990s and early 2000s dragged in at least six African armies and left more than 3-million dead.

AFP