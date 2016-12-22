World / Africa

Nigeria’s Arik resumes flights after truce with unions

22 December 2016 - 11:36 AM Agency Staff
Lagos — Nigeria’s Arik airline has resumed flights following a deal to end a one-day strike that paralysed its operation, the company said on Wednesday.

Aviation unions called the strike on Tuesday to protest nonpayment of seven months of salaries to Arik workers, nonremittance of taxes and the sacking of five union leaders. Thousands of local and foreign passengers were stranded due to the stoppage.

Arik said in a statement on Wednesday that the dispute had been resolved "following the meeting called by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to address the airline and the aviation unions". The airline said it had provided bigger planes to cope with the backlog of passengers whose flights were affected by the strike.

Lack of jet fuel means more delays at Nigeria’s airports

Most domestic flights in Nigeria have been delayed for hours or cancelled in the past two weeks, with airlines unable to get jet fuel
1 day ago

Nigerian airliners ‘are flying coffins’ as graft cripples industry

In the last four months, Nigeria has seen an aircraft crash kill 163 people, the collapse of one of its main international airlines and a central ...
4 years ago

Union leader Tokuboh Korodo told AFP the strike had been suspended.

"We met the management of Arik last night and they agreed to pay the arrears of salaries by December 31," Korodo said.

He said the airline also agreed to recall the five union leaders that were sacked.

"If Arik refuses to honour the deal by December 31, we will resume the strike," he warned.

Arik, Nigeria’s leading carrier, is responsible for 60% of flights with an international network that includes Johannesburg and New York. The airline has been facing a crisis due to shortages of aviation fuel in the country, forcing it to either delay or cancel flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Low crude prices have led to shortage of dollars in Nigeria which depends on import for the bulk of its fuel supply.

Nigeria has had no national airline since the collapse of Nigeria Airways in 2003 due to poor management and corruption.

