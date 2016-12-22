Nigeria’s Arik resumes flights after truce with unions

Lagos — Nigeria’s Arik airline has resumed flights following a deal to end a one-day strike that paralysed its operation, the company said on Wednesday.

Aviation unions called the strike on Tuesday to protest nonpayment of seven months of salaries to Arik workers, nonremittance of taxes and the sacking of five union leaders. Thousands of local and foreign passengers were stranded due to the stoppage.

Arik said in a statement on Wednesday that the dispute had been resolved "following the meeting called by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to address the airline and the aviation unions". The airline said it had provided bigger planes to cope with the backlog of passengers whose flights were affected by the strike.