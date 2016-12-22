Nigeria soldiers storm Boko Haram forest enclaves to free hundreds of captives

Lagos — Nigerian troops rescued 1,880 civilians from a Boko Haram stronghold in the strife-torn northeast in the past week and arrested hundreds of insurgents, a military commander said on Wednesday.

The Sambisa forest, covering about 1,300 square kilometres, is held by the jihadist group, which kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls in 2014.

Maj-Gen Leo Irabor said in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Wednesday that troops rescued civilians from December 14 to 21 from Boko Haram enclaves.

Irabor said 564 Boko Haram terrorists were arrested while 19 others surrendered to our troops. Also, seven suspected kidnappers and 37 foreigners were arrested."

He said several Boko Haram fighters were killed and a cache of arms and ammunitions discovered in the operation, part of a military campaign launched last year to clear the area of the jihadists. Hundreds of civilians, including women and children, have also been freed in neighbouring Cameroon, said Irabor. Eight jihadist suspects were subsequently identified among them and taken into custody.