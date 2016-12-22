World / Africa

Nigeria soldiers storm Boko Haram forest enclaves to free hundreds of captives

22 December 2016 - 14:12 PM Agency Staff
A grave digger heaps sand on graves where victims of Boko Haram Islamists are buried at Gwange Cemetery in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, in early February. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Lagos — Nigerian troops rescued 1,880 civilians from a Boko Haram stronghold in the strife-torn northeast in the past week and arrested hundreds of insurgents, a military commander said on Wednesday.

The Sambisa forest, covering about 1,300 square kilometres, is held by the jihadist group, which kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls in 2014.

Maj-Gen Leo Irabor said in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Wednesday that troops rescued civilians from December 14 to 21 from Boko Haram enclaves.

Irabor said 564 Boko Haram terrorists were arrested while 19 others surrendered to our troops. Also, seven suspected kidnappers and 37 foreigners were arrested."

He said several Boko Haram fighters were killed and a cache of arms and ammunitions discovered in the operation, part of a military campaign launched last year to clear the area of the jihadists. Hundreds of civilians, including women and children, have also been freed in neighbouring Cameroon, said Irabor. Eight jihadist suspects were subsequently identified among them and taken into custody.

Spectre of mass famine looms in northeastern Nigeria

As many as 120,000 people will be at risk of death from starvation in the coming year as Africa’s most populous nation faces its worst humanitarian ...
Opinion
15 days ago

UN needs $1bn to help Boko Haram victims in Nigeria

The UN says the humanitarian response plan will address the needs of almost 7-million people in dire need of nutrition, food, shelter, healthcare and ...
World
20 days ago

Boko Haram seeks to impose a hardline Islamic legal system in Nigeria’s mainly-Muslim north.

It has been blamed for the deaths of at least 20,000 people since 2009. The rebellion has also displaced some 2.6-million people, sparking a humanitarian crisis in the region.

The United Nations has warned that the affected region faces the "largest crisis in Africa". The UN estimates that 14 million people will need outside help next year because of the ongoing violence, particularly in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria, the country’s jihadist heartland.

Since early 2015, Nigerian military backed by a regional force, have recaptured a swathe of territory from the insurgents.

But sporadic attacks on civilian soft targets have continued in the volatile region, including the use of female suicide bombers.

On December 9, two women suicide bombers killed 45 people and wounded 33 others when they detonated explosives in a crowded market in Madagali, which has been previously targeted. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, the blasts bore all the hallmarks of Boko Haram.

AFP

