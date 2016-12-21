Lack of jet fuel means more delays at Nigeria’s airports

Abuja — Nigeria is trying to import more jet fuel but air travellers tired of delays must be patient as a shortage of foreign currency will continue to hurt the airline industry, the minister of aviation said.

"The flight has been delayed due to a scarcity of aviation fuel," has become a standard announcement at Nigerian airports, where passengers spend much of the day waiting as the recession-hit West African nation struggles to buy jet fuel in from abroad.

Most domestic flights have been delayed for hours or cancelled in the past two weeks, with airlines unable to get jet fuel and, due to the subsequent loss of business, struggling to pay staff. Unions grounded the biggest local carrier, Arik Air, for one day on Tuesday over unpaid salaries.

Hadi Sirika, the minister of state for aviation, said that the central bank was releasing more hard currency but that fuel importers were competing with health, education, transport, social services and security agencies, which also need dollars.