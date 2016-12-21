World / Africa

Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh digs his heels in and waits for verdict on poll challenge

21 December 2016 - 16:21 PM Agency Staff
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh attends a meeting with a delegation of West African leaders during the election crisis mediation at the presidential palace in Banjul, Gambia, on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh attends a meeting with a delegation of West African leaders during the election crisis mediation at the presidential palace in Banjul, Gambia, on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS

Banjul — Defeated Gambian President Yahya Jammeh insisted on Wednesday he would not leave office at the end of his mandate in January until a court rules on his challenge to the outcome of this month’s election.

Jammeh, in power in the west African country for 22 years, disputes the victory of opposition candidate Adama Barrow in the December 1 vote.

"Unless the court decides the case, there will be no inauguration (of Barrow) on the 19 January," said Jammeh, who initially conceded defeat and then lodged a court complaint to overturn the result.

"What we are asking for is not for the (Independent Election Commission) to declare me the winner, I cannot do that," he said in a long TV speech.

"Justice must be done and the only way justice can be done is to reorganise the election so that every Gambian votes. That’s the only way we can resolve the matter peacefully and fairly."

Jammeh hit at the regional ECOWAS bloc which called on him to accept the results, saying: "My rights cannot be violated and intimidated to a point where I succumb to blackmail."

AFP

African leaders push Jammeh to step down

African leaders in Gambia to resolve election crisis
World
8 days ago

West Africa gives cause for hope

Citizens have voted out well-entrenched leaders in a democratic surge in part of the continent
Opinion
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Snowden continues contacts with Russian ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump’s turnaround tactician to shepherd him ...
World / Americas
3.
Whistle-blowers will be rewarded, promises ...
World / Africa
4.
Final convoys of rebels and their families set to ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Pressure mounts on Jammeh to quit
World / Africa

Gambian leader’s election defiance sparks global concern
World / Africa

Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh rejects election result, demands fresh polls
World / Africa

Yahya Jammeh ends his 22 years of rule in the Gambia as opposition wins vote
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.