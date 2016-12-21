UN confirms 19 dead in the Congo, and Germany suspends aid talks

Kinshasa — The U.N. mission in Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed 19 deaths and 45 injuries from gunshots during protests on Tuesday against President Joseph Kabila for overstaying his mandate, the human rights director said on Wednesday.

“We are very concerned by the excessive use of force by state agents, notably the (police), the Republican Guard, the military police and the National Agency of Intelligence,” Jose Maria Aranaz, head of the U.N. human rights office in Congo, told reporters in the capital Kinshasa.

Earlier, sporadic gunfire was reported in Kinshasa, with a few residents venturing from their homes on Wednesday morning. But most streets were clear of traffic and public transport was extremely limited.

Germany announced that it has indefinitely postponed talks on development assistance to the DRC, the German foreign office said on Wednesday. “From now on, the Congolese Government’s scope for action will be restricted,” the statement said.

“The negotiations on development cooperation scheduled to take place next year will be postponed indefinitely. The German Government reserves the right to take further steps.”

Africa and the West fear the political crisis around Kabila could spiral into a broader conflict, triggering a repeat of the 1996-2003 wars that killed millions and sucked in half a dozen neighbouring countries’ armies.

The former Belgian colony has never had a peaceful transition of power.