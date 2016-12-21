UN confirms 19 dead in the Congo, and Germany suspends aid talks
Kinshasa — The U.N. mission in Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed 19 deaths and 45 injuries from gunshots during protests on Tuesday against President Joseph Kabila for overstaying his mandate, the human rights director said on Wednesday.
“We are very concerned by the excessive use of force by state agents, notably the (police), the Republican Guard, the military police and the National Agency of Intelligence,” Jose Maria Aranaz, head of the U.N. human rights office in Congo, told reporters in the capital Kinshasa.
Earlier, sporadic gunfire was reported in Kinshasa, with a few residents venturing from their homes on Wednesday morning. But most streets were clear of traffic and public transport was extremely limited.
Germany announced that it has indefinitely postponed talks on development assistance to the DRC, the German foreign office said on Wednesday. “From now on, the Congolese Government’s scope for action will be restricted,” the statement said.
“The negotiations on development cooperation scheduled to take place next year will be postponed indefinitely. The German Government reserves the right to take further steps.”
Africa and the West fear the political crisis around Kabila could spiral into a broader conflict, triggering a repeat of the 1996-2003 wars that killed millions and sucked in half a dozen neighbouring countries’ armies.
The former Belgian colony has never had a peaceful transition of power.
The main opposition bloc gave mixed signals about whether it would return on Wednesday to talks mediated by Congo’s Catholic bishops, with a final decision expected during the morning.
Protests had erupted in the early hours of Tuesday, moments after the expiry of Kabila’s mandate cast the nation of 70-million into the constitutional unknown. Elections to choose a successor were delayed from November this year to mid-2018.
Gangs of mainly young men burned tyres in the streets of Kinshasa and threw stones at riot police and soldiers who responded with live rounds and teargas.
Clashes also happened in the southeastern mining city of Lubumbashi and the western port cities of Matadi and Boma, and Goma in the east, next to the border with Rwanda.
Scores of arrests were made in Kinshasa and other cities. A police spokesman said he did not yet have information on the number of deaths or arrests.
Kabila’s government blamed delays in the election on problems with registering millions of voters, and the constitutional court ruled in May that Kabila could stay in power until the delayed vote in April 2018.
But the main opposition in parliament refused to endorse the deal to let him to stay on. Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi called on the people on Tuesday to resist Kabila peacefully.
The opposition said Kabila was delaying the poll to cling to power — a charge he denies.
Reuters
