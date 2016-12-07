Changes to LNG contracts with Anadarko and Eni approved in Mozambique
Maputo — Mozambique’s cabinet has approved changes to liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with US oil major Anadarko and Italy’s Eni, to allow the two companies to sell the government’s share of gas from projects in the Rovuma Basin.
"The government opted to relinquish its right to receive in kind its quota of available gas as well as the gas production tax. The aim is to turn the projects viable," government spokesperson Ana Coana said late on Tuesday, after the amendments were approved by the cabinet.
"The concessionaires commit themselves to a joint sale of LNG in order to offer huge volumes and get better prices at the market."
The contracts relates to Anadarko’s Dolphin Tuna project and Eni’s South Coral project in areas 1 and 4 of the Rovuma basin. Eni is expected to make a final investment decision on its LNG project by the end of this year, while Anadarko’s investment decision is expected next year.
Mozambique has about 85-trillion cubic feet of gas reserves — enough to supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for nearly two decades. It is likely to take at least five years after final investment decisions before gas production begins.
Reuters
