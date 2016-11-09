Building in Africa tumbles

The "Africa rising" story is under pressure with a dramatic fall in infrastructure spending on the continent, according to the Deloitte 2016 African construction trends report.

In 2016, 286 projects worth $50m and more were being built in Africa, down from 301 in 2015. The fall in overall capital value was $51bn — from a total of $375bn in 2015 to a total of $324bn in 2016.

The report, released on Tuesday, said there were 109 projects worth a total of $140bn in Southern Africa in 2015. For 2016, project numbers had fallen to 85, worth $93bn.

"Africa has seen a downturn in both the number and value of projects included this year, in contrast to previous years," said Jean-Pierre Labuschagne, Deloitte Africa infrastructure and capital projects leader.

"Global economic headwinds, low growth and lower commodity prices have all contributed to this," he said.

The international consulting group said there was an uneven focus on infrastructure and capital project development.

Projects included human settlements and associated water, sewerage, roads, electricity, schools and health infrastructure, and not just large construction works such as energy, dams, mines, ports and oil and gas facilities.