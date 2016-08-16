Peaceful activism takes root in war-torn DRC

GOMA — Election delays and deadly clashes threaten to plunge the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) back into civil war, but have also given rise to peaceful activism in the country’s most violent region.

In the eastern DRC, which was at the epicentre of a brutal 1998-2002 conflict and where suspected rebels killed at least 36 people late on Saturday, this new wave of peaceful youth activism echoes movements that have helped unseat long-ruling presidents in Burkina Faso and Senegal.

The eastern region has never recovered from the earlier war, which involved nine countries fighting on Congolese soil. About 5.4-million people died in the conflict and the ensuing humanitarian crisis, the International Rescue Committee estimates.

Concerns are rising that escalating violence could spread to the nine neighbouring countries.

"This is the number one potential conflict in Africa that diplomats are trying to avoid," said Jason Stearns, head of the Congo Research Group at New York University.

The Lucha group — a French acronym spelling out "struggle for change"— is bent on things being different this time. The group, which emerged in 2012 but has gained strength in the past year, has held demonstrations crafted as vigils for those slain in mass killings, marched through this verdant lakeside city with mouths taped shut and hands bound to show their commitment to nonviolence, and staged sit-ins outside the local UN base.

Lucha’s nonviolent, nonpartisan demonstrations — almost unheard of in this city — have garnered national attention — and an alliance with a similar group in the capital Kinshasa.

The university students and young professionals who dominate the group say they were first angry about violence, a lack of water in much of Goma and unfulfilled promises to repair the city’s roads. But as elections approached, they coalesced around the idea of demanding that the government respect the constitution.

Congo’s presidential election is officially scheduled for November, but repeated delays mean no one expects it to occur before next year.

Citizens angered by the prospect of President Joseph Kabila extending his 15 years in power have engaged in clashes that have left scores of people dead. The government has dispatched tanks in some areas, and issued an arrest warrant for the main opposition candidate, Moises Katumbi, soon after he declared his candidacy. He left the country and has bounced between Europe and the US trying to drum up support for his candidacy, but has yet to return.

Lucha is still small — with no official leadership and word of mouth recruiting to avoid harassment from security forces. But the government has taken it very seriously; scores of members have been arrested and a handful have been imprisoned for more than a year.

"[This] risks throwing our country into chaos," said Julien Paluku Kahongya, the governor of North Kivu province, of which Goma is the capital.

"We’ve seen so much violence here, and it hasn’t solved any problems," said 27-year-old Juvin Kombi, who was arrested at a demonstration last year and imprisoned for three months. "We choose to stay vulnerable, but all the time denouncing," he said, citing activist groups in Senegal and Burkina Faso as inspiration.

Kombi did not mention neighbouring Burundi, where demonstrations last year against the president’s decision to revise term limits turned into months of bloody fighting that has killed more than 450 people.

But the prospect of a Burundi situation is a real risk here. UN officials say the tensions among local groups have skyrocketed. Researchers estimate there are at least 69 armed groups in this 48,000-square-mile region. In the latest of many incidents, the Congolese military said suspected rebels killed at least 36 people over the weekend in Mwalika, about 20 miles from the northeastern town of Beni. Residents of Beni marched to the mayor’s office to protest the violence.

The uptick in violence is destroying the lives of locals like Baseme Rushemeza — a 35-year-old small-goods trader who has had to flee his home four times in the past 20 years.

In March, a militia stormed his village of Busumba, about 145 kilometres from Goma, after local chiefs refused to pay the group 1,000 Congolese francs (about $1) per person a month. Waking to the sound of gunfire at 5am, Rushemeza ran with his family. His wife, a seamstress, grabbed her sewing machine — the only possession they could salvage.

"I have to re-create my life from zero," said Rushemeza, who lost his identification card when he fled. He voted for Kabila in previous elections, but does not think the president cares about the problems of eastern Congo. "The war is still happening here and he’s doing nothing to take care of us."

