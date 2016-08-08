ZIMBABWE experienced a widespread electricity outage due to a "system disturbance" on Sunday.

Large parts of the country were left without power for up to six hours‚ the SABC reported on Monday.

Power utility Zesa Holdings said in a statement that an unplanned loss of power to "most parts of the country" was "due to a system disturbance that led to a loss of one unit at Kariba Power Station‚ four units at Hwange Power Station‚ small thermals‚ power imports from Mozambique and the Zambian interconnection‚ leading to the destabilisation of the national electricity grid".

Zimbabwe needs about 2,200MW of power during periods of peak demand and imports about 300MW of power from Eskom.

Meanwhile, Eskom said on Monday the start of a wage strike had not yet affected operations at its 27 power stations.

Spokesman Khulu Phasiwe also reiterated Eskom’s position that its employees were prohibited by law from going on strike.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) earlier on Monday said its members at three Eskom power stations had downed tools.

