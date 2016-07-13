Violence halts Old Mutual and Standard Bank operations in South Sudan

THE biggest banks and insurers in Africa, including Old Mutual and Standard Bank, are temporarily closing operations and evacuating staff in South Sudan after violence between rival political factions in the capital Juba left at least 272 people dead.

The fighting disrupted operations at Standard’s CfC Stanbic Bank in Juba, and action had to be taken to protect employees, the Johannesburg-based lender, Africa’s biggest by assets, said in an e-mailed response to questions on Tuesday. The branch will reopen "once the situation improves," it said.

Clashes erupted in South Sudan on July 7 between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and supporters of Vice President Riek Machar and continued sporadically until Monday. The country, which marked its fifth anniversary of independence from Sudan on Saturday, has had a transitional government since April, when Kiir and Machar, a formal rebel leader, agreed to work together to end a civil war that began in December 2013.

On Monday, the US government ordered the evacuation of all non-essential personnel.

Old Mutual, which has a presence in South Sudan through its controlling stake in UAP Holdings, has shuttered operations, a spokesman for Africa’s biggest insurer said by e-mail. The London-based company is also planning to evacuate expatriate staff and local employees and their families, he said.

Emergency talks

South Sudan’s leaders are in emergency talks to try and calm the situation, according to an ambassador for the oil-producing African nation. Kiir and Machar ordered their forces to maintain a ceasefire on Tuesday and the main international airport, which shut during the fighting, has reopened, the UN said in an e-mailed statement.

KCB Group, the owner of Kenya’s largest bank by assets, has also been forced cut back on branch operations in South Sudan, the Nairobi-based lender said. KCB, which operates in all 10 of South Sudan’s states and was the first regional lender to open in 2005, has moved all staff to safety, the bank said.

Equity Group Holdings, Kenya’s biggest bank by market value, declined to comment.

‘Continuity plans’

MTN Group, the continent’s largest mobile-phone company, will continue to monitor the situation in the country, Chris Maroleng, a spokesman for the company, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

"MTN has implemented its business continuity plans to ensure the safety of our employees and provision of essential services," he said, without giving further details.

Tens of thousands of people have died in the civil war, more than 2-million have had to flee their homes, and oil production has suffered. The country has sub-Saharan Africa’s third-biggest crude reserves.

Before the war, financial services companies like Standard Bank, searching for income across the continent to boost profit that was waning in more developed countries, saw opportunities in the country and its almost untapped banking market.

The hostilities put paid to any chance of a boom and South Sudan’s currency collapsed, amid surging inflation, with the International Monetary Fund projecting that the economy will contract 7.8% this year.

Bloomberg