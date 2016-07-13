US troops secure embassy in South Sudan and evacuate some staff

THE US deployed troops in South Sudan’s capital to secure their embassy and help evacuate nonessential personnel, after days of violence claimed at least 272 lives and forced fighters loyal to the nation’s deputy leader to flee the city.

The deployment comprises "40 service members, who will help in securing US personnel and facilities in Juba," Chuck Prichard, a spokesperson for US Africa Command, said in an e-mailed response to questions on Wednesday.

Clashes erupted in Juba on July 7 between President Salva Kiir and vice-president Riek Machar’s forces and continued sporadically until Monday.

South Sudan, which marked its fifth anniversary of independence from Sudan on Saturday, has been ruled by a transitional government since April, after Kiir and Machar agreed to work together to end a civil war that began in December 2013 and has left tens of thousands of people dead.

A spokesperson for Machar’s forces, James Gatdet Dak, on Wednesday urged the United Nations mission in the country to separate the two parties after attacks by the president’s troops.

"We’d prefer the current peacekeepers and if there’s any additional force it will be added to the current UN post," Dak said.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an East African bloc that mediated the peace agreement, on Monday said it was demanding a revision of the UN mission’s mandate to allow for the establishment of an intervention force and increase the number of troops from the region.

Bloomberg