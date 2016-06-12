PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma will lead a South African delegation to the 6th Ordinary Summit of International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR)‚ scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Luanda‚ Angola‚ the Presidency says.

It said the summit is expected to assess and evaluate the political and security situation in the Great Lakes Region.

While SA is not a member of the ICGLR‚ the country is nonetheless always invited as an observer to ICGLR meetings largely due to its extensive and long-term involvement in the peace-making and peace-keeping process in the Great Lakes Region‚ the Presidency said.

Zuma will be accompanied by Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of State Security David Mahlobo.

TMG Digital