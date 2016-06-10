Outbreak of Ebola-type disease leaves 10 dead in South Sudan

NAIROBI — An outbreak of an Ebola-like disease in South Sudan has killed at least 10 people since December, IRIN reported, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At least 51 cases of the "undiagnosed haemorrhagic fever syndrome" had been reported in the northwestern counties of Aweil North and Aweil West, the news agency said. The region borders Darfur in neighbouring Sudan, where 469 cases of the disease were reported between August and November 2015, killing 129 people, it said.

The disease may not result from a virus and could be carried by mosquitoes, ticks or fleas, IRIN said. There was no evidence of person-to-person transmission of the sickness, it said.

South Sudan is seeking to end a civil war that broke out in December 2013 and has left tens of thousands of people dead and forced 2.3-million more to flee their homes.

Bloomberg