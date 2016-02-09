Nigeria’s treasury account may ‘help reduce borrowing needs’

NAIROBI — Nigerian Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said the government had collected more than 2.2-trillion naira ($11bn) since consolidating revenue into a single account, which may help reduce its borrowing needs.

The finance ministry in Africa’s biggest oil producer would determine how much of the funds in the treasury single account would be used to fund the 2016 budget and what would be left to pay for pending expenditure commitments, Mr Adeosun said in a speech on Monday to state accountants in the capital, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is seeking to collect as much revenue as possible to fund a record budget of 6.1-trillion naira in the face of plunging oil prices. He has pledged to fight corruption to make more funds available for development projects to spur the economy.

The government is currently in talks for loans worth $3.5bn from the World Bank and African Development Bank to help fund the budget deficit, estimated at 3-trillion naira.

The single account for revenue "strengthens accountability" even though it may slow down processes in expenditure, Ridle Markus, an Africa strategist at Barclays’ South African unit, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Bloomberg