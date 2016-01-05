No IMF programme needed for Nigeria, says Lagarde

ABUJA — Africa’s biggest economy Nigeria, battling a revenue shortfall caused by the global oil shock, does not need assistance from the International Monetary Fund, MD Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

She also endorsed Nigeria’s efforts to tackle corruption, while saying the country needed to reduce its reliance on oil.

"Let me be very clear: I’m not here nor is my team here to negotiate a loan with conditionalities, we’re not programming negotiations," said Ms Lagarde.

"Frankly, given the determination and resilience displayed by the presidency and his team, I don’t see why an IMF programme is going to be needed," she said in Abuja.

Ms Lagarde was speaking after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on a four-day visit that will also see her hold talks with the central bank governor and visit neighbouring Cameroon.

She backed what she called Mr Buhari’s "very important" fight against corruption and said the president’s reform push could have a positive impact across West Africa.

"His determination to bring about transparency and accountability at all levels of the economy were very important agenda items and very ambitious goals that need to be delivered upon."

Nigeria, Africa’s number one oil producer, has seen revenues dive over the last year because of the fall in global crude prices, causing a cash crunch that has forced it to tighten spending.

The naira currency has also slumped and GDP growth stalled to under 3.0%, while inflation is nudging 10%.

Ms Lagarde described the talks as "excellent" and said they touched on "the challenges ahead stemming from the oil price reduction" and the need to find different revenue sources.

They also discussed "the necessity to apply fiscal discipline and the need to respond to the population’s needs, improving the competitiveness of Nigeria and focusing on the short-term fiscal situation".

Mr Buhari has made reviving the flagging economy one of his key priorities alongside cutting endemic corruption and government waste, and improving transparency and accountability.

Ms Lagarde said they were "very ambitious goals that need to be delivered upon".

Nigeria last month unveiled a 6.08-trillion-naira (about $30-billion, 27-billion-euro) budget, increasing investment on capital expenditure to stimulate growth and lower dependence on crude exports. Ms Lagarde said it was not her place to "approve or comment on the budget", but she disclosed the IMF would undertake a review and audit from next week "to really assess whether the financing is in place".

It would also look at "whether the debt is sustainable, borrowing costs are sensible and what must be put in place in order to address the challenges going forward".

Analysts say the commercial health of the region is a priority for Ms Lagarde’s trip, with Nigeria struggling to adapt to rock-bottom oil prices and diversify its economy.

She is due to end her trip by meeting finance ministers from the six member countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), delivering a speech on January 8.

"There was mention of the reform agenda, what Nigeria might do to cope with this period of oil price weakness, but also the policy response from Nigeria and the impact on surrounding countries," said Razia Khan, Africa economist at Standard Chartered Bank in London.

"One of the ways that Nigeria has chosen to deal with the pressures of weaker oil prices is control the demand of imports by restricting the foreign exchange market," she said.

"That has caused an impact on trade with neighbouring countries that will be a concern not just to Nigeria but also some of those countries that are very reliant on Nigeria."

