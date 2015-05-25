MTN says Nigerian fuel shortages disrupting services

AFRICA’S largest telecoms operator, MTN, said on Monday fuel shortages in Nigeria, its biggest market, were disrupting its services.

"Services are already degraded and some of our customers are already feeling the impact," Funmilayo Onajide, a spokeswoman for the SA-based company, said.

The fuel crisis has grounded aircraft, shut banks and threatens businesses, as fuel retailers halt distribution over a pay dispute with the government.

Guaranty Trust Bank, Nigeria’s biggest lender, will close its offices at 1pm local time from Monday because of the shortages, while Arik Air, the country’s biggest carrier, has cut two-thirds of its 120 daily flights.

Bharti Airtel’s local unit told its customers on Sunday to expect "some strain" on its services due to fuel difficulties, while Uber Technologies said its Lagos services are facing longer wait times due to non-availability of petrol.

"Marketers are not loading products," Isaac Aberare, secretary-general of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, whose members drive product tankers, said by phone from the commercial capital, Lagos.

Nigeria depends on fuel imports to meet more than 70% of its domestic needs and pays importers to guarantee cheaper local prices. Major oil marketing companies allege they’re still owed $1bn in outstanding payments by the outgoing government of President Goodluck Jonathan.

‘Won’t supply’

"They are asking for a balance of 200-billion naira, 159-billion of which is foreign exchange differentials," Paul Nwabuikwu, spokesman for Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Monday by phone from Abuja.

The minister wants the claims verified "but the marketers are kicking against this and saying they must be paid or they won’t supply."

Thomas Olawore, executive secretary of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, didn’t answer two calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.

President-elect Muhammadu Buhari will take over from Mr Jonathan on May 29, causing anxiety among creditors that the new government may take longer to pay the claims, Mr Olawore said in a May 12 interview.

