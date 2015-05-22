Democracy to be put to the test in Ethiopian elections

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country, holds general elections on Sunday, the first since the death of long-time strongman Meles Zenawi whose successor Hailemariam Desalegn is seen as all but certain to stay in office.

More than 36.8-million Ethiopians have registered for the polls, considered by the international community as a key test of the state’s commitment to bring greater democracy to the Horn of Africa nation.

Rights groups routinely accuse Ethiopia of clamping down on opposition supporters and journalists and using antiterrorism laws to silence dissent and jail critics.

The ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) has been in power for more than two decades and is confident of a win, but insists the result will be decided on its economic record alone.

Ethiopia is now one of Africa’s top-performing economies and a magnet for foreign investment.

"There’s been improvement and people have seen that," government spokesman Redwan Hussein said.

"If they want to give us another chance they will vote for us. If they have a grudge, they will not give their vote to EPRDF. We will see the figures — but I don’t think we will lose many of the seats."

Ethiopia, whose 1984 famine triggered a major global fundraising effort, has seen economic growth of more than 10% each year for the past five years, according to the World Bank.

Former Marxist rebel-turned-leader Meles, who died in 2012, was succeeded by Mr Hailemariam, who has said he is committed to opening up the country’s political system to allow more space for opposition parties.

"It is an existential issue. If we do not have a proper multiparty democracy in this country, this country will end up like Somalia," Mr Hailemariam said late last year.

But the premier has also justified lawsuits taken against opposition leaders he accused of "links with terrorist organisations".

The opposition accuses the government of using authoritarian tactics to ensure a poll victory.

"The political space has been closed," said Yilekal Getinet, leader of Semayawi, the "Blue Party" in Ethiopia’s Amharic language and one of the main opposition parties.

"Many journalists, political activists (and) civil society leaders have been sent to jail or forced to leave the country," he declared.

At Semayawi’s headquarters, activists claimed widespread intimidation by the ruling party.

"Our people are detained, harassed by EPRDF members and uniformed police. We asked the municipality frequently to make demonstrations, rallies, meetings and they denied us every time," party activist Solomon Tessama said.

"The main problem is that the government and the party are not separate. The media, the security, the finances are under their control. On the ground, there are no free and fair elections."

A official from the Agaw Democratic Party claimed that some of its activists in the northern towns of Bahir Dar and Gondar had been arrested or beaten.

Such complaints are dismissed as "baseless" by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

"The situation is better than previous years. The environment created for political parties this year is exceptional," NEBE president Merga Bekana said.

The Election Commission will deploy about 40,000 observers at 45,795 polling stations.

The foreign election observers are only from the African Union, which has sent a team of 59. The European Union and the US-based Carter Centre, which monitored 2005 and 2010 elections, were not invited back this time.

Candidates from 58 parties are running for office, but each must go through a system of drawing lots organised by the NEBE to limit to 12 the number of candidates per constituency.

Critics say the system is designed to hamper the main challengers — Semayawi, for example, had 456 applicants, but only 139 were allowed.

The 2010 election was won by the ruling EPRDF in a landslide. The party and its allies took all but one of the 547 seats in the House of People’s Representatives.

The main opposition parties rejected the results, claiming fraud, but their appeals were turned down by the electoral board and the supreme court.

Those polls were peaceful, unlike in 2005, when the opposition’s accusations of irregularities sparked violence that left 200 people dead. The opposition won 172 seats in that vote.

Ethiopia: a cradle of mankind

Ethiopia has a history as a nation stretching back to prebiblical times and is considered one of the birthplaces of humanity.

Here are some facts about Africa’s second most populous nation, which plays a key continental role as host of the African Union’s headquarters:

• With about 94-million people, according to World Bank figures, the Horn of Africa nation is also home to several hundred thousand refugees fleeing war in neighbouring Somalia and South Sudan.

• Many Ethiopians live abroad, making up a sizeable part of immigrant flows to Europe and Israel. There are more than 80 ethnic groups, including the Oromos, who are the most numerous, the Amharas, the Tigreans, the Afars and the Somalis.

• They speak several languages, the most widely used being Amharic, Oromo, English, Italian and Arabic.

• Around two-thirds of Ethiopians are Christian, while Muslims comprise a sizeable minority. Traditional religions account for a very small part of the population.

• Ethiopia — which covers more than 1.1-million square kilometres — is the oldest independent African state and one of the oldest in the world, dating back more than 2,000 years. It also has a claim on being the cradle of mankind. Its Awash Valley has yielded some of the earliest hominid remains, including the fossil of a partial skeleton, dubbed Lucy, which has been dated to around 3.2-million years old.

• With the exception of a brief period under Italian occupation, Ethiopia was never subjected to European colonisation — a rarity in Africa.

• Emperor Haile Selassie dominated between 1916 and 1974, save for a period of exile during Italian occupation between 1935 and 1941.

• After 1974, when he was overthrown in a coup and later executed, Ethiopia underwent a series of military dictatorships, notably under Marxist ruler Mengistu Haile Mariam, who came to power in 1977 and waged a series of bloody purges dubbed the "Red Terror".

• The late 1970s and early 1980s saw a series of devastating famines, which caused widespread starvation.

• The United Nations said 1.2-million people died in 1984-85 alone, and the tragedy shot to global attention when Band Aid recorded a single to raise money for famine relief.

• Mr Mengistu was ousted in 1991 after a series of revolts by insurgent groups, with Meles taking power.

• Neighbouring Eritrea gained de facto independence in 1991, a move made official in 1993, depriving Ethiopia of access to the Red Sea.

• From May 1998 to June 2000 war broke out between Ethiopia and Eritrea over a border dispute, which remains a source of tension despite a 2000 agreement, with the two armies facing off along the desert frontier.

• Mr Hailemariam has led the government since September 2012.

• Ethiopia is a federal state, with considerable autonomy granted to regions, and most power is held by the prime minister.

• Mr Hailemariam’s EPRDF won 545 seats in the 547-seat parliament in the last election in 2010.

• Rights groups routinely accuse Ethiopia of clamping down on opposition supporters and journalists, using antiterrorism laws to silence dissent and jail critics.

• Ethiopia’s economy has grown by an average of 8% a year for the past decade, and state investment in public works and housing is part of a plan to transform it from agriculture-based to manufacturing.

• Main resources remain agricultural, and coffee accounts for the majority of export earnings.

• Cereal production and food processing have improved and the government is trying to boost manufacturing, textiles and energy generation.

• Widespread poverty still exists however, and according the World Bank, per capita revenue in 2013 amounted to just $470.

AFP