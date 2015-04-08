PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s spokesman George Charamba has dismissed speculation that the real reason for his four-day visit to SA is to ask for financial aid.

He said Zimbabwe was a viable state seeking partnerships with SA‚ not assistance.

"Portraying Zimbabwe as a begging bowl carrying country has no basis‚" he said.

The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper reported that Mr Mugabe may ask President Jacob Zuma to help fund a Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit on industrialisation‚ which is due to take place in Harare on April 26.

"We are a bit unhappy that we are being portrayed as coming here with a begging bowl to ask for money‚" Mr Charamba said.

He dismissed the reports as irresponsible‚ adding that the summit would take place.

Mr Charamba said Zimbabwe had a sizeable population of Zimbabweans in SA‚ not as refugees but skilled workers imparting vital skills to the South African economy.

He reminded critics of the visit that "there was a time when we were the strongest trading partner with SA. The basis of that still remains‚ especially in mining."

Mr Mugabe arrived in the country on Tuesday evening accompanied by his wife Grace‚ Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi‚ Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and Environment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

On Wednesday morning Mr Mugabe was greeted by a 21-gun salute as he and President Jacob Zuma stood at attention at the west wing of the Union Buildings; the national anthems of both countries were sung.

According to the presidency‚ Mr Mugabe’s first sate visit since 1994 was aimed at strengthening relations and co-operation between the neighbouring countries. Since 1994 the two countries have signed more than 20 memoranda of understanding and agreements‚ with regular interaction between various South African government departments and their Zimbabwean counterparts.

Structured bilateral co-operation between SA and Zimbabwe through the Joint Commission for Co-operation‚ established in 1995‚ promotes political‚ economic and social co-operation. The last session of the SA-Zimbabwe Joint Commission for Co-operation was held in Pretoria in 2012.

SA and Zimbabwe also share an economic relationship‚ due to their geographic proximity and historical ties.

RDM News Wire understands that the skewed trading relations between the two countries would also be discussed during the visit. SA exported goods worth about R24.8bn to Zimbabwe in 2014‚ while imports from Zimbabwe amounted to a mere R2bn. This makes SA among the top investors in the Zimbabwean economy‚ with a large presence of South African companies such as Nedbank‚ Impala Platinum‚ Standard Bank‚ Old Mutual and Tongaat-Hullet.

The South Africa-Zimbabwe Business Forum will meet on Thursday.

RDM News Wire