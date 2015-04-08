Helios sets $300m target for oil fund

LONDON — Helios Investment Partners plans to raise $300m for its first oil fund as lower crude prices reduce company valuations, said three people familiar with the fundraising.

Helios, the Africa-focused private-equity group led by Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye, would use the unit to co-invest alongside its generalist funds, said the people, who did not want to be identified as talks with investors are private and fundraising has not yet closed.

Helios joins a rush among many other buyout firms to raise money to acquire energy companies after oil prices plunged to $50 a barrel from more than $100.

The world’s top four private-equity groups, Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone Group and KKR, have raised about $30bn for energy deals in the past 18 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Helios declined to comment on reports of its fundraising.

The company — which recently stopped taking money for its largest fund after exceeding an initial $1bn target — told potential investors it saw opportunities particularly in Nigerian-owned private-energy businesses, according to the sources. It also saw potential in Egypt and Gabon.

Bloomberg