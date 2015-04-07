Kenyan students march to demand more security

NAIROBI — Kenyan university students marched in the capital on Tuesday to demand more security from the government after gunmen killed nearly 150 people at a campus in the eastern town of Garissa last week.

A citizens’ group planned to hold a vigil in Nairobi’s main park later in the evening, tapping growing public frustration over security in the wake of the attack claimed by al-Shabaab Islamists based in neighbouring Somalia.

Gunmen from the al-Qaeda-aligned group killed 148 people on Thursday when they stormed the Garissa University College campus, some 200km from the Somalian border.

On Tuesday, hundreds of students from different universities walked through the streets in the city singing and shouting, and some headed to the office of the president where they presented a petition.

"Enough is enough. The government must tackle the issue of insecurity seriously," said John Derrick, a student at the Technical University of Kenya.

Government officials were not immediately available to comment.

Six suspects were taken to court on Tuesday in relation to Thursday’s attack in Garissa, the country’s office of the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors said the chief magistrate granted them 30 days to complete investigations against the suspects while holding them in police custody.

Al-Shabaab has killed more than 400 people on Kenyan soil in the last two years, including 67 during a siege at Nairobi’s Westgate mall in 2013, piling political pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta that intensified with last week’s killings.

Kenya has struggled to stop the flow of militants and weapons across its porous 700km border with Somalia, and the violence has also damaged the economy by scaring away tourists and investors.

Reuters