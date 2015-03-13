Mercenaries help Nigeria fight Boko Haram

DAKAR/JOHANNESBURG — Nigeria has brought in hundreds of mercenaries from SA and the former Soviet Union to give its offensive against Boko Haram a shot in the arm before a March 28 election, according to regional security, defence and diplomatic sources.

Rumours about the use of foreign "soldiers of fortune" against the Islamist militant group gained substance this month when pictures on Twitter showed armoured vehicles rumbling along a street in what was said to be Maiduguri, the regional capital of Nigeria’s Boko Haram-hit northeast.

In one photo that appeared on Twitter on March 6, a white man in a khaki T-shirt and body armour is shown beside a heavy-calibre machine gun on top of one of the sand-coloured vehicles as the column drives through the streets at dusk.

In confirming the presence of hundreds of foreign military contractors on the ground, including recently in the city of Maiduguri, security and diplomatic sources put the total much higher than the 100 or so previously reported.

A spokesman for Nigeria’s government, Mike Omeri declined to comment, referring questions to military spokesman Chris Olukolade, who also declined to respond.

The South African government on Thursday said any of its citizens fighting Boko Haram would be regarded as mercenaries and might face prosecution for violating the nation’s laws. "We do not have military deployment in Nigeria," Department of Defence spokeswoman Joy Peter said.

Leon Lotz, a private security contractor with South African military experience, was killed with his Namibian manager and five Nigerian soldiers when they came under attack in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, Beeld newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing his wife Almari.

At least 100 former South African soldiers are operating in Nigeria, the newspaper reported last month.

Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper on Wednesday published photographs of Nigerian troops and foreigners purported to be South African military contractors patrolling the streets of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital that was the birthplace of Boko Haram.

Nigerian army spokesman Chris Olukolade did not answer a telephone call and text message seeking comment.

Maiduguri has been a target of deadly bombings and grenade attacks by the militants in their campaign to establish an Islamic caliphate in Africa’s biggest oil producer. The group this month pledged allegiance to Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq, as forces from neighbouring Chad and Niger joined the fight against the insurgency.

In an interview with Voice of America late on Wednesday, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said two companies were providing "trainers and technicians" to help Nigerian forces. He did not name the firms or their nationalities, or give numbers.

But a West African security source and a South African defence source said that the foreign troops were linked to the bosses of former South African private military company Executive Outcomes.

Executive Outcomes was best known for its involvement in Angola’s 1975-2002 civil war and against Revolutionary United Front rebels in an internal Sierra Leone conflict in 1995. It disbanded in 1998, under pressure from the post-apartheid government in Pretoria to curtail mercenary activities.

The West African security source said several hundred foreigners were involved in running offensive operations against Boko Haram and were being paid about $400 a day. The mercenaries’ effect on the fighting so far could not be quantified, but the general run of the campaign has seen the tide turn somewhat against Boko Haram in recent weeks.

Separately, a South African defence contractor confirmed to Reuters that former Executive Outcomes leaders were involved in the deployment, which comes after the six-week postponement of elections last month due to the threat from Boko Haram.

One Abuja-based diplomat said that the South Africans were backed by soldiers and hardware from the former Soviet Union.

"It’s an incoherent mix of people, helicopters and random kit from all sorts of different sources," the diplomat said. "But there is an element of internal cohesion from the Nigerian army. It appears to be a desperate ploy to get some sort of tactical success up there in six weeks for the electoral boost," the diplomat said.

The numbers of soldiers involved were in the "low hundreds", the diplomat added.

SA bans its nationals from participating directly in hostilities for private gain.

Georgia, seen as a major source of mercenaries, has laws before parliament criminalising participation in a broad range of foreign military activities.

The appearance of foreign private soldiers comes four months after Nigeria’s ambassador to the US said Washington was not helping the struggle against Boko Haram, and had failed to share intelligence and sell Nigeria the weapons it needed.

Reuters, Bloomberg