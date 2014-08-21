World / Africa

Nampak to invest $10m in Zimbabwean business

21 August 2014 - 18:04 PM Agency staff

HARARE — Nampak, Africa’s biggest packaging firm, will invest $10m in the next 12 months to expand its Zimbabwean business after consolidating the operations under one company, the local CE said on Thursday.

Nampak consolidated its shares in three Zimbabwean packaging firms, Hunyani Holdings, MegaPak and Carnaud Metalbox under a new company, Nampak Zimbabwe Ltd, in which it will own 51.43%. John van Gend, Nampak Zimbabwe CE, said the government two weeks ago approved the company’s plan to comply with Zimbabwe’s black economic empowerment laws that require foreign firms to sell at least 51% shares to blacks.

Nampak Zimbabwe will list in Hunyani’s place on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on September 1.

"We are looking at (investing) $10m in the next 12 months for projects that we want to be involved in," Mr van Gend told Reuters after a shareholders’ meeting.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DRC president’s adviser received payments in ...
World / Africa
2.
Cholera spreading in Somalia with 50,000 cases ...
World / Africa
3.
China warns North Korea against force as US ...
World / Asia
4.
US firms ‘stashing billions offshore’
World

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.