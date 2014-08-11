Private-equity sector to ‘take off in Africa’

WASHINGTON — Carlyle Group Co-CEO David Rubenstein said that the private-equity industry "will take off" in Africa as his company and Blackstone Group backed energy partnerships with the continent’s richest person.

Helping private equity gain a bigger foothold in Africa will spur deals that make the continent’s companies and economies more productive, Mr Rubenstein said in a panel discussion at the US-Africa Business Forum in Washington.

"Opportunities there are far greater than people thought years ago and the great explosion in private equity, if it’s going to occur anywhere around the world in the next couple of years, is probably going to be in Africa," he said.

Africa accounts for about 1% of private-equity investment worldwide, said Mr Rubenstein, whose company is trying to help plug a shortfall in the continent’s infrastructure funding requirement. African nations need an extra $50bn a year to ease energy shortages and transportation bottlenecks, said the World Bank.

Since the mid-1990s, financing for African power projects has averaged about $1.2bn a year, split between public and private money, the World Bank said. In sub-Saharan Africa 70% of the population lack electricity, and those with power experience regular blackouts and high prices, said the International Energy Agency.

Blackstone and Carlyle, the world’s two largest buyout firms, last week announced separate agreements with Aliko Dangote, the Nigerian whose cement and commodities businesses have built him a $24.7bn fortune.

Mr Dangote committed to invest a combined $5bn by 2019 with New York-based Blackstone in power projects in sub-Saharan Africa and formed a joint venture with Carlyle to invest an unspecified amount in Nigerian oil and gas ventures and other sub-Saharan projects. Africa’s power generation shortfall is "enormous", Mr Dangote said. The $5bn Blackstone deal will focus on sub-Saharan African countries and invest in power generation, transmission, distribution and infrastructure.

Blackstone will commit half of the $5bn in the next five years from its main buyout fund, Blackstone Capital Partners, and its chief energy pool, Blackstone Energy Partners. The rest will come from Dangote Industries.

"The total need for power in Africa is $300bn," Blackstone chairman and CEO Steve Schwarzman said. "The deals announced today represent "a number that starts to make a dent in the problem."

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said the lender would commit $5bn to African power.

Carlyle, which this year raised $698m for its first sub-Saharan Africa fund, counts Mr Dangote among its limited partners. The billionaire told Washington-based Carlyle when it was raising the fund that he would match the firm’s 10% commitment.

The fund has done three deals: a stake in Tanzanian agricultural commodity business Export Trading Group in 2012; investing in Mozambique-based logistics company J&J Africa this year; and helping buy commodities trader Traxys SA in a transaction closing this quarter.

Bloomberg