Nigeria bars Gambia’s national airline over its Ebola measures

NIGERIA has suspended Gambia’s national airline from flying into the country, alleging "unsatisfactory" measures by the airline to contain the spread of Ebola, officials said oday.

The "NCAA (Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority) has reviewed the measures put in place by your airline as contained in your letter of 30th July, 2014 and have found these measures unsatisfactory," NCAA said in a letter to Gambia Bird Airlines.

"Consequently, your flights into Nigeria have been temporarily suspended with immediate effect until such a time that you are able to put in place acceptable and satisfactory measures," said the letter, a copy of which was sent to AFP.

The Gambian national carrier flies to Lagos twice weekly. It also flies to other African countries in the region: Cameroon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia and Senegal.

An American Liberian who arrived in Lagos from Monrovia, capital of Liberia, via Lome (Togo), eventually died of the Ebola virus in a Lagos hospital last July 25.

A Nigerian nurse who had contact with the Liberian also died last week and seven others have been confirmed to have the virus in Lagos. Nigeria along with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia are the countries hardest-hit by the epidemic, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called the worst in four decades. Nearly 1,000 people have died of the virus in these four countries, WHO said.

The tropical disease has put a severe strain on the health systems of the affected states and governments have responded with a range of measures, including the declaration of national emergencies in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria.

Ebola has exacted a high toll on health workers who have acted as first responders.

Liberia alone has lost at least three doctors to the virus and 32 health workers.

Sierra Leone’s Health Ministry said a senior physician had contracted the disease at the Connaught referral hospital in the capital, Freetown.

Guinea said on Saturday that it had closed its borders with Sierra Leone and Liberia to halt the spread of Ebola.

Authorities said the decision was taken primarily to prevent infected people crossing into Guinea, where at least 367 people have died of Ebola since March and 18 others are being treated in isolation.

However, state television later said the borders remained open, in an about-face that appeared to highlight the difficulties governments face in co-ordinating policy in the face of the fast-moving outbreak.

"Guinea has not closed its borders with Sierra Leone or with Liberia. It’s rather that we have taken health measures at the border posts," the television channel said.

A government source said that the minister who had made the original announcement had not been in possession of accurate information.

Ebola is one of the deadliest diseases known to humanity. It has no proven cure and there is no vaccine to prevent infection.

The most effective treatment involves alleviating the symptoms that include fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The rigorous use of quarantine is needed to prevent the spread of the disease, as well as high standards of hygiene for anyone who might come into contact with the disease.

These measures have proved hard to enforce given that Ebola has spread in rural parts of some of the world’s poorest countries. The task is made harder because of mistrust of health workers in areas with inadequate public health services.

The WHO said on Friday 961 people have died during the outbreak and 1,779 have been infected. The infections and deaths have led to tests on suspected Ebola cases around the world.

Authorities in Ghana said they were testing samples from a man from Burkina Faso who died while being transported to hospital in the Upper East region.

"He had fever and was bleeding from the nose so we are testing him for Ebola because we don’t want to take chances," Yaw Manu, medical head at Bawku Presbyterian Hospital, said by telephone. Ghana has previously conducted about 20 Ebola tests, though none has so far proved to be positive.

Authorities in Benin also said that they were testing a patient for Ebola, the second suspected case in the country, while Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry said that initial tests on a dead Saudi citizen suspected of having Ebola were negative.

International alarm over the spread of the disease increased last month when a US citizen died in Nigeria after travelling there by plane from Liberia. Since then, other countries with no cases of the disease have taken measures as a precaution.

Zambia said it would restrict the entry of travellers from countries affected by the virus and would ban Zambians from travelling to those countries.

Gambia’s Ministry of Transport said any planes flying to the capital, Banjul, should not pick up passengers at airports in Conakry, Freetown or Monrovia.

