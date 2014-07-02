Sicily burial for trafficked migrants

ROME — Horrific accounts emerged on Tuesday of how 30 migrants were left to die, bolted by traffickers into an overcrowded fishing boat, as their bodies were brought to Sicily for burial.

"There were too many of us. They forced us onto the boat, though there was no space left.

"Those inside, with the hatch closed, they were killed," a Syrian survivor was quoted as saying by the Corriere della Sera daily.

"When they tried to get out, to escape the heat, the lack of oxygen and the fumes, the traffickers — fearing the boat would capsize — gave the order to keep them inside, bolting the hatch," the newspaper reported.

Sobbing migrants told police of their attempts to rescue their friends and relatives, and of the traffickers’ refusal to open the hatch or turn back even as the hold filled with engine fumes.

All the dead were men. Among the survivors were 52 children — including some just a few months old — and three pregnant women, it was reported.

It is not the first time tragedy has struck the so-called "boats of fortune" used for the crossing to Europe. Last year, more than 400 refugees drowned in two shipwrecks near the Italian island of Lampedusa, and a series of smaller tragedies have struck in the last few weeks.

The number of migrant arrivals has now soared past the record 63,000 set in 2011 during the Arab Spring uprisings, and EU border agency Frontex has warned that calm seas across the summer will encourage many more to attempt the trip.

AFP