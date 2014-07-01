Surfeit of foreign money chases next big African bond deal

ATTRACTIVE borrowing costs and high yields are driving foreign investment into sovereign and corporate bonds in Africa, with a surfeit of foreign money waiting to chase the next big deal.

The extent of capital-raising this year means Africa is on track to beat the record $11bn it raised last year. South African corporations are not going to market as much as other countries as they remain cash-flush in a slow economy, but state-owned entities and the government are — and could do more.

Kenya issued a $2bn debut bond in foreign markets just more than a week ago that was four times oversubscribed, as was Zambia’s biggest corporate bond, issued last week.

The head of investment banking at Barclays Africa, Philip Lindop, said on Monday a second sovereign bond in Ghana could come soon.

While South Africa’s ratings downgrade led to the spread on yields widening and made it more expensive for the government to borrow money, this was not expected to limit the country’s potential to tap into the markets, as global yields remain low. US 10-year bonds are trading at over 2.5% and nearing their second successive quarterly price rally.

Standard & Poor’s downgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating by a notch on June 13 following a decision by Fitch to change its outlook to negative from stable.

The cost of borrowing for South Africa became more expensive after the decision, with the benchmark R186 bond, due in 2026, yielding 8.500% from 8.487% when the ratings decisions were made in June.

Zambia’s largest micro-lender, Bayport Financial Services, issued the single largest bond by a corporate entity in the country’s history last week.

A total of 171-million Zambian kwacha (R289m) in floating rate notes was raised from the domestic capital markets — 21-million kwacha higher than planned, due to the high demand for the notes. Mr Lindop, who was involved in arranging the deal, said yesterday capital raising in Africa was moving "to the next level".

"We are seeing record low rates and attractive single mid-digit coupons. The cost of funding is at a record low and people are pricing risk despite the social challenges," he said.

He said one of the drivers was that only a few African countries had investment grade ratings 10-15 years ago, but that 25 now had international credit ratings.

The size of the Kenya deal took many by surprise. It was the largest debut for an African country in the sovereign bond market. Zambia, Morocco and South Africa have issued bonds in recent months and investors anticipate that Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire will tap the capital markets before the end of this month.

Investec Asset Management portfolio manager Steven Loubser said on Monday a lot of global liquidity was "looking for sensible homes", and this had opened up the market to a number of African issuers. Tanzania and Rwanda beat Kenya to issuing sovereigns, but its bond benefited from "very attractive" costs.