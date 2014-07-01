Church killings overshadow Super Eagles’ World Cup clash

KANO, NIGERIA — An attack on churches in northeast Nigeria blamed on Boko Haram killed more than 50 people, an official said on Monday, overshadowing festivities ahead of a last-16 World Cup match against France. Gunmen stormed Sunday services in four villages near Chibok in Borno state where Boko Haram kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls on April 14.

They hurled explosives into churches, torched buildings and fired on worshippers as they tried to flee, residents said.

"So far we have 54 dead," said a Borno state official, who requested anonymity.

A local leader in Chibok, who also asked that his name be withheld, said residents had discovered at least 47 bodies in the surrounding bushland, but said the search was ongoing and figures were still being collated. Federal government spokesman Mike Omeri confirmed on Monday that "a number of people were killed" but said he had not yet received an official casualty report from the local government and could not discuss specifics.

Locals have accused the military of ignoring distress calls made after the attack began, but Omeri said: "I was... reliably informed that the military and the airforce were there. Maybe a little late, but they made it there."

The Chibok leader challenged the government’s version of events, saying the military "did not attempt to go" to the scene of the attack. "Anybody who tells you the military went there is lying," he said.

In the week following the April abductions, Chibok residents accused the security forces of doing almost nothing to secure the girls’ release, despite military claims that a massive manhunt had been launched.

The US, Britain, France and Israel are now supporting Nigeria’s search-and-rescue operation, but there have been no signs of success so far, with 219 girls still missing. The villages targeted on Sunday — Kwada, Ngurojina, Karagau and Kautikari — are all within 10km of Chibok. Church attacks have been a prominent feature of the insurgency, which Boko Haram claims is aimed at creating an Islamic state in Nigeria’s mainly Muslim north.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles faced France last night, their first appearance in the tournament’s knock-out rounds since 1998. But the relentless Boko Haram violence had muted preparations ahead of the kick-off, even in Lagos, the commercial capital, nearly 2,000km from the scene of Sunday’s violence. "This is the southwest ...We are free (of Boko Haram violence) here," said Binuyo Lewis, 35, who manages a bookmakers in the busy Obalende market in Lagos. But, he said, "we are worried about our brothers in the northeast".

Expatriates in Lagos and the capital Abuja, hit by three bombings since mid-April, had been warned to stay away from bars and so-called "viewing centres" showing Monday’s match.

But for most football fans in the energy-starved country, viewing centres are the only option to see the Super Eagles play.

Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer, has rolling power cuts every day and only a small fraction of the population can afford a generator.

AFP