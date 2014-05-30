Political impasse threatens Malawi

BLANTYRE — A political impasse in Malawi following a disputed election threatens to deepen an economic crisis in a nation already reeling from a freeze in donor aid that funds 40% of the government’s budget.

More than a week after the vote took place, the Malawi Electoral Commission is yet to release election results after allegations from political parties of rigging and conflicting court rulings on whether there should be a recount of the ballots.

President Joyce Banda, 64, said irregularities were widespread and sought to have the election annulled and rerun in 90 days, a move that was blocked by the High Court.

"The country is in a very dire situation," Yvonne Mhango, an economist at Renaissance Capital in Johannesburg, said in a phone interview on Thursday. "Donors are waiting for some sort of political resolution.

"They want to know who the new government is going to be before they can sit down with them to talk about some sort of way forward."

The International Monetary Fund and other donors suspended as much as $120m in aid during the second half of last year following reports that almost a third of state funds were being pilfered. Ms Banda fired her entire Cabinet in October and vowed to combat graft, yet battled to convince the electorate her administration was not complicit in the scandal.

With ballots from 30% of 4,445 voting stations counted, Democratic People’s Party leader Peter Mutharika had won 42% support, while Ms Banda, who heads the People’s Party had 23% backing, the Malawi Electoral Commission said last Friday.

Bloomberg