Ethiopia holds door ajar for foreign retailers

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia has pushed ajar the door for foreign retailers keen to enter the fast-growing market of 90-million people, welcoming them as managers but keeping the state in control.

It is a tantalising, if limited, offer for firms like Walmart of the US and Kenya’s Nakumatt supermarket, which already have stores on the continent and would like a foothold in sub-Saharan Africa’s fifth biggest economy.

"It is a vibrant market. The population is huge, the income is there, they have a lot to go around," said Nakumatt MD Atul Shah. "Why are we not there?"

Ethiopia has said it needs to modernise its supply and distribution networks and encourage competition to cut costs and keep down inflation, which leapt to 40% in 2011 when food prices surged and government price caps led to hoarding.

The arrival of big foreign competitors will hurt locally owned supermarkets. The small traders who dominate retailing fear it would put them out of business.

Instead of following other African countries, which have opened up to foreign retailers, the nation that was once run by communists is launching a state-owned cash-and-carry wholesaler called Alle that it promises to run along the lines of a private firm.

"Retail distribution is not competitive, it is archaic," Finance Minister Sufian Ahmed said.

"We are looking for outside management just to get international experience. We are open to any option, not only for Alle, but for any other major public enterprise," he said.

It follows a well-trodden route for Ethiopia.

One of Africa’s fastest growing economies, it has spurned the liberalising approach of others by holding onto control of its telecoms monopoly and keeping foreigners out of the banks. Management contracts have been offered to foreigners outside the retail business in the past, but these have usually been short.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that huge state spending on roads, railways and power could derail economic growth — projected at 11% a year by the finance ministry but less by the IMF — if it keeps squeezing out private business.

Still, an emerging middle class is enjoying increasing buying power in a country that failed to feed itself just three decades ago. Ethiopia could still meet a target to become a middle-income nation by 2025, the IMF says.

Such prospects elsewhere in Africa — despite huge wealth disparities across the continent — have drawn big retail names to flashy shopping malls serving the middle class.

"Africa is brimming with potential for global retailers with its 1-billion people and growing economy," consultancy AT Kearney said in its 2014 African Retail Index report. "It is easy to see why many retailers consider sub-Saharan Africa the next big thing." Big brands are prising open the door in some areas. Drinks giant Diageo bought a brewery and fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz makes garments in Ethiopia. The Ethiopian Investment Agency last year said that Unilever and Nestlé were both sniffing around.

But Ethiopia, on its own or with foreign firms, needs to improve its supply and distribution network to keep a lid on costs. Inflation has come down from its 2011 peak, but has still hovered around 8% or 9% for months.

"Supply costs have a significant share (of import costs), going up to 50% of the overall cost," said Mirko Warschun of AT Kearney’s Africa leadership team. "That is not sustainable."

AT Kearney, hired to help set up Alle, and Ethiopian officials said would it be run as a private business, with some Ethiopians returning from the diaspora to join the management team.

They say Alle will bring competition to the suppliers who dominate the market, forcing down the prices passed on to retailers.

Even if foreign firms could open stores, other problems remain. The use of electronic payment systems remains limited.

Visa entered Ethiopia a decade ago and is seeking to persuade the authorities to ease regulations.

"Electronic payments (mean) more money stays in the banks and banks are able to lend that money back to retailers to do more business," said Jabu Basopo, Visa’s country manager for Southern and East Africa.

Despite hurdles, Ethiopia remains an enticing market.

Experience from emerging markets shows that retailing starts to expand when a country’s per capita national income reaches $750 and really takes off at $3000, according to McKinsey Global International.

Reuters