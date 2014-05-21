UN in talks over plans to levy African oil to fight disease

GENEVA — The United Nations (UN) has begun talks with African leaders over a levy on oil that could rake in huge sums to fight disease in developing countries, a top official said on Tuesday.

"This year I will be working with African leaders for a tax on natural resource extraction, a very important development," said Philippe Douste-Blazy, chairman of UNITAID, the UN drug purchase unit.

"The idea is to levy a microscopic solidarity contribution on the country’s side, 10c per barrel. It’s totally painless," he told reporters.

He said that the money would be tapped from national revenues, rather than directly from the often foreign companies that help African nations drill for and trade in oil.

The former French health and foreign minister said a levy would help African countries help each other. "This idea of South-South solidarity is really interesting in Africa," he said. "You have a scissor effect. You have the needs increasing with extreme poverty, and you have official development aid, which is decreasing. So we have to create new funding," he said.

Mr Douste-Blazy said the programme would also cover gas and mining and that discussions were ongoing with "three or four" African leaders, but declined to elaborate.

Africa’s oil giants are Nigeria, Algeria and Angola. Consultants KPMG said the continent’s other exporters are Sudan, South Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Gabon, Chad, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Libya, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritania. Africa’s total oil output in 2011 was almost 9.4-million barrels per day.

Mr Douste-Blazy was in Geneva for the World Health Organisation’s annual assembly. Also attending was Christine Kaseba-Sata, first lady of copper-mining hub Zambia.

She welcomed the tax idea, noting that Zambia was already eyeing ways to harness a domestic levy on mining and construction.

"The government has been in talks with health bodies to see how we can get a percentage of the funding from the ongoing projects, as a way of mobilising resources, especially for HIV," she told reporters.

In addition, Zambia’s bank depositors pay a 1% charge to fund the health sector, she said.

The commodities plan echoes the surcharge of a few dollars per plane ticket that helps UNITAID battle Aids, malaria and tuberculosis, which was introduced in 2006.

The nine countries involved so far — Cameroon, Chile, Congo, France, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger and South Korea — have together injected $1.4bn into UNITAID’s coffers since then.

AFP