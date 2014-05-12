Advance warning of kidnap plot was ignored

LAGOS — Nigeria’s military had received advanced warning of the April 14 attack by Boko Haram that led to the kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls but failed to take immediate action, Amnesty International said over the weekend.

"Damning testimonies gathered by Amnesty International reveal that Nigerian security forces failed to act on advance warnings about Boko Haram’s armed raid on the state-run boarding school in Chibok which led to the abduction," the rights group said. It had verified the information about the abduction with "credible sources".

"Amnesty International has confirmed … that Nigeria’s military headquarters in Maiduguri was aware of the impending attack soon after 7pm on 14 April, close to four hours before Boko Haram began their assault on the town," it said. But the military could not assemble the troops needed "due to poor resources and a reported fear of engaging with the often better-equipped" Islamists.

The 17 army personnel based in Chibok were overpowered by the attackers and had to retreat, Amnesty said. "The fact that Nigerian security forces knew about Boko Haram’s impending raid, but failed to take the immediate action needed to stop it, will only amplify the national and international outcry at this horrific crime," said Netsanet Belay, Amnesty’s Africa director for research and advocacy.

US First Lady Michelle Obama denounced the kidnapping.

"This unconscionable act was committed by a terrorist group determined to keep these girls from getting an education — grown men attempting to snuff out the aspirations of young girls," she said.

AFP